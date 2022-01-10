Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 181,290 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.62 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.