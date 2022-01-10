Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Trading Up 3.7% After Dividend Announcement

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.877 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.48%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 133.93%.

The stock has a market cap of $714.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

