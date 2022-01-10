Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

