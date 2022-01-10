Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

PNW stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

