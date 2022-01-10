Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,569 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

