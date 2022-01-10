Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Leidos worth $20,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Leidos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $91.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

