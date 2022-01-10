Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.51 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,426,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $115.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

