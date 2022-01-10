Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,749 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Capri worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 360,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,634,000 after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $61.84 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

