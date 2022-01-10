Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 304,603 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 220.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,371,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 621,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

