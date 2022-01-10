Rune Price Reaches $199.29 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $199.29 or 0.00474871 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2,965.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00088443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.96 or 0.07482044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,918.07 or 0.99884195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

