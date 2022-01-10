Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $203.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho reduced their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.00.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $141.54 on Friday. Square has a 1 year low of $138.09 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average is $233.67.
In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
