Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $203.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho reduced their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $141.54 on Friday. Square has a 1 year low of $138.09 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average is $233.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.