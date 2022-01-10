Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €68.00 ($77.27) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.44 ($68.68).

Shares of BOSS stock traded down €1.38 ($1.57) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €51.50 ($58.52). 356,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.30 ($28.75) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

