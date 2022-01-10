Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCR. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 417.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 853,104 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $8,416,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III by 950.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $4,661,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the third quarter worth about $4,472,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCR opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

