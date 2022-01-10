Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rocky Brands worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

