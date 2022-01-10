ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $380.75 on Monday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $346.00 and a 1-year high of $531.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.86.

RKWBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SEB Equities began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,020.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

