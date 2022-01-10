Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $106.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $59,466,630 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Roblox by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Roblox by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 276,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

