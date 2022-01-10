Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.60.
NYSE:RIO opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
