Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

