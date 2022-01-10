Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Ring Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.37. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ring Energy by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ring Energy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

