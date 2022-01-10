Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 93,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 27,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $392.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.96 and its 200-day moving average is $355.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $410.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

