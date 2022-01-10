Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

