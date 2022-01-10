Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $47.91 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $47,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.