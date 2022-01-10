Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $15.74 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $168.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $497.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

