Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 2,291 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $229.87 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.70.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.