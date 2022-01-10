Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 91,011 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $124,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $19,921,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $77.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

