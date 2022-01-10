Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up approximately 1.7% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.60% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $44,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

