Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $34.56 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $34,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Pool by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 32.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

POOL stock traded down $14.67 on Monday, reaching $488.50. 6,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,420. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

