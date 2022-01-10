REVV (REVV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.72 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $31.26 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.