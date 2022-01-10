Reviewing Neenah (NYSE:NP) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Neenah (NYSE:NP) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Neenah alerts:

This table compares Neenah and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neenah $792.60 million 0.99 -$15.80 million ($0.49) -95.59 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.44 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Neenah.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Neenah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Neenah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neenah and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neenah -0.83% 14.28% 5.21% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neenah and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neenah 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Neenah currently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.64%. Sylvamo has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Neenah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neenah is more favorable than Sylvamo.

Summary

Neenah beats Sylvamo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets. The Fine Paper & Packaging segment supplies premium printing, packaging, and other high-end specialty papers in North America. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.