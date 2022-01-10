Reserve Rights Achieves Market Cap of $312.54 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $312.54 million and approximately $27.39 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00065024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,997,677 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

