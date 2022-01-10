Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,010.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.