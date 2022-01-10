Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nkarta, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nkarta in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Shares of NKTX opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $444.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $58.85.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.