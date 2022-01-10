Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Update

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 707,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 357,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 297,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.33. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

