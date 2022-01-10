Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in December

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Shares of REMYF stock opened at $226.70 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $178.72 and a 12 month high of $246.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.60.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

