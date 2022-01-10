Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in December

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.
Shares of REMYF stock opened at $226.70 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $178.72 and a 12 month high of $246.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.60.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
