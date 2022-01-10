Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,359.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,359.27 ($31.79).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REL shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.99) to GBX 2,670 ($35.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.69) to GBX 2,540 ($34.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.77) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

REL traded down GBX 45 ($0.61) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,188 ($29.48). The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,648. The company has a market capitalization of £42.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($20.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,634.82 ($35.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,355.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,193.86.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

