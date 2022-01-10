Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce $5.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $20.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $20.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.