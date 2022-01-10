REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($9.55) Per Share

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($9.55) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

