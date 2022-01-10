Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

RDBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.75. Redbox has a 52 week low of 6.22 and a 52 week high of 27.22.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

