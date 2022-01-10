REAL (REAL) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One REAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005465 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

