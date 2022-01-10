Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $206.39 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.16.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

