Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth $6,217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $7,410,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $9,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $164.47 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $191.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96.

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

