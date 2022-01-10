Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 12,296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000.

Shares of PAWZ opened at $71.28 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $84.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20.

