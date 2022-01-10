Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 139,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 343,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

TPR stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

