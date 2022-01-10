Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 10,574 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 28.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

