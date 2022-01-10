Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,997 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ventas were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 507.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 53.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

