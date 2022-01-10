Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,784 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

FRT stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

