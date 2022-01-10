Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,998 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,103 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Perficient worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

PRFT opened at $111.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.