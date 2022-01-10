Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Redfin worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

RDFN stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.