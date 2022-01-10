Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,356 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

