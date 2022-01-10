Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Cap of $433.38 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00012797 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $433.38 million and approximately $38.02 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.43 or 0.07505392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,940.04 or 1.00106069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003221 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,836,813 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

