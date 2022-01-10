Rational Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 135.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Roku by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roku by 220.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,404 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.39.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $174.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

